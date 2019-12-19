The Amman Stock Exchange Received A Student Delegation From The University Of Jordan

Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) has received a student from Faculty of Sharia, Islamic Finance and Banking Dept/University of Jordan, within a field visit to the Jordan Capital Market Institutions; Jordan Securities Commission(JSC), Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), and Securities Depository Center (SDC), on Tuesday, the 17th of Dec, 2019.
In this respect; Dr. Malak Al- Jazzazi, from the Media and Communication Department at the ASE has delivered an presentation about the ASE score of business in addition to the recent developments and projects of the ASE. At the end of the lecture, we opened questions to the students that are related to the Jordanian Capital Market institutions in general and to ASE in particular.