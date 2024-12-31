The Amman Stock Exchange Index Quarterly Review

The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) has conducted the periodic quarterly review of the ASE indices constituents in purpose of ensuring that these indices reflect the market performance and the trading activity of the listed companies. By this rebalancing, the activity of listed companies in regard to trading during the last quarter has been reviewed. After that, the ASE has conducted its screening process for all listed companies based on the criteria used by the ASE represented by full market capitalization of the companies and the number of trading days during last quarter.

As a result of this review, 10 companies have been excluded from the general index sample ASEGI and other 2 companies have been added. The companies that have been excluded from the index sample were: Ibn Alhaytham Hospital Company, Methaq Real Estate Investment, Jordan International Insurance, Zara Investment Holding, Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries, Jordan Hotels & Tourism, Middle East Insurance, National Aluminium Industrial, Jordan Poultry Processing & Marketing, and Union Investment Corporation.

The companies that have been added to the index sample were: Jordan Dairy, and AL-Amal Financial Investments.

As part of the process, the ASE calculated the free float for all listed companies on the ASE based on the data received from the Securities Depository Center. Note that the ASE is setting a 10% cap for the company's weight in the index to prevent the index from being dominated by individual companies.

Regarding the general index ASEGI, the full market capitalization of the index constituents represents 92.2% of the total market capitalization of the companies listed on the ASE. The free float market capitalization of the index constitutes represents 94.5% of the total free float market capitalization of the listed companies on the ASE.

As for the ASE20 and ASETR indices the full market capitalization of the index constituents represents 84.7% of the total market capitalization of the companies listed on the ASE, while the free float market capitalization of these companies represents 86.7% of the total free float market capitalization of the ASE listed companies.

In light of the above, the index constituents will be modified on the 2nd of January 2025. Interested parties can access the constituents of the index with the new weights through the following link:

https://www.exchange.jo/en/constituents