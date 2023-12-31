The Amman Stock Exchange Index Quarterly Review

Mr. Mazen Wathaifi the Chief Executive Officer of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) said that the ASE has conducted the periodic quarterly review of the ASE indices constituents in purpose of ensuring that these indices reflect the market performance and the trading activity of the listed companies. By this rebalancing, the activity of listed companies in regard to trading during the last quarter has been reviewed. After that, the ASE has conducted its screening process for all listed companies based on the criteria used by the ASE represented by full market capitalization of the companies and the number of trading days during last quarter.

Mr. Wathaifi added that as a result of this review, 10 companies have been excluded from the general index sample ASEGI and other 4 companies have been added. The companies that have been excluded from the index sample were: The Jordan Worsted Mills, Philadelphia International Educational Investment Company, Jordan National Shipping Lines, Arab International Hotels, Methaq Real Estate Investment, Jordan Insurance, Gulf Insurance Group - Jordan, Al-Zarqa Educational & Investment, Shira Real Estate Development & Investments, and Jordan Masaken for Land & Industrial Development Projects.

The companies that have been added to the index sample were: Al Sanabel International for Islamic Investments (Holding), Specialized Investment Compounds, Jordanian Expatriates Investment Holding, and Jordanian Duty Free Shops.

As part of the process, the ASE calculated the free float for all listed companies on the ASE based on the data received from the Securities Depository Center. This review also includes the reduction of the weights for some companies to maintain the 10% cap that applied to index constitutes.

Regarding the general index ASEGI, Mr. Wathaifi clarified that the full market capitalization of the index constituents represents 90.5% of the total market capitalization of the companies listed on the ASE. The free float market capitalization of the index constitutes represents 93.5% of the total free float market capitalization of the listed companies on the ASE.

As for the ASE20 and ASETR indices the full market capitalization of the index constituents represents 83.2% of the total market capitalization of the companies listed on the ASE, while the free float market capitalization of these companies represents 86.5% of the total free float market capitalization of the ASE listed companies.

In light of the above, the index constituents will be modified on the 2nd of January 2024. Interested parties can access to the constituents of the index with the new weights through the following link:

https://www.exchange.jo/en/constituents