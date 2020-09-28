The American Financial Exchange And The University Of Chicago Law School To Host Webinar, “The Role Of Regional, Mid-Sized And Community Banks In The Economy And Job Creation” Featuring Brian Brooks, Acting Comptroller, OCC

Following the continued success of our virtual speaker series we are honored to co-host a webinar with the University of Chicago Law School on October 5 at 3 PM CT/4 PM ET featuring the Brian Brooks, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Mr. Brooks is the administrator of the federal banking system and chief officer of the OCC and will be speaking on “The Role of Regional, Mid-Sized and Community Banks in the Economy and Job Creation”.
The Details:
Introductions: Tom Miles, Dean and Clifton R. Musser Professor of Law and Economics, University of Chicago Law School
Fireside chat:
Moderator: The Hon. J. Christopher Giancarlo, former Chairman of the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and AFX’s independent director
Brian Brooks, OCC Acting Comptroller of the Currency. (Mr. Brooks is an alumnus of the Law School, class of 1994.)
Dr. Richard L. Sandor, CEO, American Financial Exchange (AFX) and Aaron Director Lecturer in Law and Economics, University of Chicago Law School
An agenda is attached.
The event will be held via the Zoom platform. Please click here to register.
Our speaker series will continue through the Fall with leading academics, regulators, and high-profile market participants.