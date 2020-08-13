The AIX CSD Opened A Nominee Account With The Russian National Settlement Depository

The Astana International Exchange Central Securities Depository (“AIX CSD”) opened a foreign nominee account with the Russian National Settlement Depository (NSD).
As a result, the AIX CSD has gained access to clearing and settlement services in the Russian market, as well as to a wide range of Russian financial instruments. Also, issuers of Astana International Exchange (“AIX”) will be able to offer Ruble-denominated instruments both to foreign and local investors.
Tim Bennett, CEO of AIX, said: "Getting a direct link with the Russian central securities depository will expand the range of market access options which we provide our investors and will contribute to further development of securities market of Kazakhstan".
Anna Kolesnichenko, CEO of AIX CSD, said: "We are very pleased to become NSD participant, as this opens up new opportunities for investment solutions for our clients. NSD is one of the leading depositories in the region, providing a wide range of services in the area of nominal holding and settlement. We are glad that we can provide our clients with direct access to the Russian securities market".
Denis Buryakov, Managing Director for Depository Operations at NSD, said: "We are pleased to provide AIX and AIX CSD and their clients with a reliable and technologically advanced infrastructure to operate on the Russian securities market. Expanding NSD's correspondent network diversifies the participants’ risks and offers more opportunities for investors to access the Russian securities market".