The 22nd Latibex Forum Starts Tomorrow

- Held in virtual format
- Over 120 European investors and 60 listed companies will participate in the main event about investing in Latin America
- The meeting will feature panels and conferences on sustainable development and green energy, innovation, investment opportunities and technological disruption
Tomorrow marks the start of the twenty-second edition of the Latibex Forum, hosted by BME, which this year is being held virtually due to the Covid-19 crisis. The event has consolidated itself as the great meeting between European investors and Latin American listed companies. More than 120 European investors and 60 companies will meet at these conferences. Over 600 meetings between companies and institutional investors have been scheduled.
The Forum will begin with an opening ceremony, led by Javier Hernani, CEO of BME. Accompanying him will be Rami Aboukhair, CEO of Santander Spain, Fernando Ruiz, Chairman of Deloitte, Antonio Huertas, Chairman of Mapfre, and Reynaldo Passanezi, CEO of Cemig.
The special guest of the event will be Ana de la Cueva, Secretary of Estate for the Economy and Business Support.
Attending the event will be leading companies in Latin America, such as Petrobras, Eletrobras, Bradesco, Banorte, Elektra, TV Azteca, Cemig, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and América Móvil, as well as Spanish companies with a presence in the region, such as Santander, BBVA, Iberdrola and Telefónica.
The Latibex Forum promotes the meeting between companies and investors, but also the debate on topical issues in Latin America. Panels and forums will be held on economic recovery in the framework of the Covid-19, sustainable development, green financing, innovation and the role played by infrastructures in coming out of the crisis, among others.
All the panels will be streamed through the website https://www.forolatibex.com/2020/ing/Home and access is free.
Santander, Grupo Salinas and Deloitte are the main sponsors of the event.
An up-to-date programme is available through https://www.forolatibex.com/2020/ing/Home
Link to download the Foro Latibex app for Android and iOS