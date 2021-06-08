 Skip to main Content
The 14th USA NAIC-Japan Financial Services Agency Insurance Dialogue

Date 08/06/2021

On June 4, 2021, representatives of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners of the United States and the Financial Services Agency met at the 14th meeting of the Insurance Regular Dialogue.


The Insurance Regular Dialogue was launched in 2014 with the aim of enhancing mutual understanding and facilitating cooperation on insurance supervision between the two countries. This time, the officials discussed recent developments on regulatory and supervisory matters in both countries, including responses to Covid-19.