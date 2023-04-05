Thailand Stock Exchange Partners With DataBP To Launch SET Data Portal, An Online Platform To Streamline The Market Data Administration Processthe

DataBP, the data licensing management platform for exchanges, index, and data providers, today announced its partnership with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). SET joins an ever-growing community of exchanges leveraging DataBP’s SaaS platform and managed services to provide customers with a streamlined experience for the administration of data licensing.

As technology has driven greater demand for data usage, the scale and complexity of data licensing relationships require investment and automation. DataBP’s platform allows SET to grow its data businesses, streamline customer experience, and provide the scalability to reach a broad and diverse market of customers.

Thirapun Sanpakit, Head of Information Technology, SET, said: “The partnership with DataBP to launch SET Data Portal allows us to simplify the reporting process and standardize our market data administration. As we are focused on enhancing our customer experience, the partnership with DataBP provides us with deep industry experience and a comprehensive, fully fit-for-purpose platform.”

“We are delighted to welcome SET to our community of global exchanges. As the global demand for data continues to grow, exchanges are modernizing their business processes to support the increased scale and services required to support a broad and diverse customer base,” added Mark Schaedel, CEO, DataBP. “We are seeing strong demand from the community of exchanges, trading platforms and index providers to modernize and streamline everything from the basic customer onboarding processes to usage and AuM reporting and more recently, the automation of cloud distribution platforms.”