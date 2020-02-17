Thailand Futures Exchange To Extend Trading Hours For Gold Products Till 3.00 A.M. Starting Feb 24

Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) will extend trading hours of the night session for all gold products until 3.00 a.m. to better align with global gold markets for investors’ benefits, starting from Feb 24, 2020.
TFEX Managing Director Rinjai Chakornpipat said the new trading hours in night session for Gold Futures, Gold Online Futures and Gold-D will start from 6.50 p.m. until 3.00 a.m. of the next day, to align with the global gold markets’ activities which will better facilitate trading and hedging strategies in TFEX gold products. The extended service will start on the night of February 24, 2020.
In 2019, TFEX’s trading volume of TFEX gold-related products accounted for 7 percent, rising from 4 percent in the previous year. In January 2020, TFEX gold products’ trading volume averaged 38,774 contracts a day, a whopping 192 percent rise from the same period a year earlier, due to the impact of global economic situation, the increase in volatility of gold prices and the popularity of Gold Online Futures.
