Thailand Futures Exchange Shows 2019 Solid Performance, Pursuing Quality Growth Further

Thailand Futures Exchange’s (TFEX) achieved another year of growth in both market size and investor base in 2019. TFEX's 2019 trading volume was 104.5 million contracts with a daily average at 428,369 contracts. The open interest at the end of December 2019 was 3,330,230 contracts, a 36 percent increase from end-2018. In addition, the number of derivatives trading accounts was recorded at 186,813, an increase of 18,307 accounts or 11 percent from the previous year.
TFEX Managing Director Rinjai Chakornpipat said in 2019, TFEX has made strides in developing products and services including adding new 19 underlying stocks for Stock Futures to 110 in total, adding nine brokerage firms for USD Futures trading, and improving margin calculation methodology for SET50 Options to better align with international standard.
In 2019, Stock Futures was the most active product, accounting for 50 percent of the total trading volume, followed by SET50 Futures at 41 percent and Gold Futures at 7 percent. Gold products have seen an increase in market share largely due to the popularity of Gold Online Futures and the increase in volatility of gold prices last year. The trading volume of Gold Online Futures increases six times from a year earlier from an average of 2,327 to 16,289 contracts per day. According to investor breakdown by trading volume, retail investors accounted for 49 percent, institutional investors at 33 percent, and foreign investors at 18 percent.
In 2020, TFEX plans to extend gold futures trading in night session until 3:00 a.m. and cooperate with banks to introduce the US Dollar daily exchange services based on USD Futures price, as well as exploring a new contract linked to foreign underlying assets.