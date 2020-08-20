Thailand Focus 2020 Highlights Thai Capital Market’s Strengths, August 26 - 28

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will host the annual flagship roadshow "Thailand Focus 2020: Resiliency to Move Forward" online, the first time ever virtual conference, to showcase the strengths and resiliency of the Thai economy ready to bounce back after the country's COVID-19 pandemic has been contained. The event marks the first conference in which Minister of Finance Predee Doachai delivers a special keynote speech to foreign institutional investors to bolster their confidences on the government’s economic-driven policies and gathering key executives of state and private sectors to underscore Thailand's strengths and attractive industries for investment. Top executives from 53 listed companies will provide insights into investment opportunities. The roadshow, organized in collaboration with securities companies in inviting institutional investors from all corners of the world to directly get investment information, will be held virtually from Bangkok on August 26-28, 2020.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said amid the proliferation of liquidity in the global financial market and investors' enthusiasm in seeking investment venues where can offer attractive returns, Thailand and local listed companies are on foreign institutional investors' radar screen as a number of industries show signs of improvement which indicate strengths and adaptability to the changing context. SET's flagship event enables investors to catch up with updated information and investment opportunities directly from the experts.
"This year, we're greatly honored that the Finance Minister will address exclusive keynote speech entitled "Navigating through global uncertainties: Thailand's opportunities for transformation". We have also invited representatives from the public and private sectors to present the highlights of Thailand's new landscape with unique points in the context of new normal, and businesses that have adjusted rapidly and move forward new growth potential," stated Pakorn said.
"Moreover, top executives from 53 listed companies across all industries will participate in this conference to share information to global institutional investors, focusing on businesses under investment theme related to the situation, inclusively featuring the country's unique aspects that match investors’ demands, as well as the businesses that have practiced ESG principle which is one of Thailand's outstanding points recognized at international level," added Pakorn.
For more information, please visit www.set.or.th/thailandfocus.