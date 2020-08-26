Thailand Focus 2020 Attracts 193 Foreign Funds, Showcasing Strength Of Capital Market

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today kicked off its first virtual conference "Thailand Focus 2020: Resiliency to Move Forward", in which Minister of Finance Predee Daochai bolstered confidence on investment in Thailand amid the new normal era, and 53 listed companies provided insights into investment opportunities to over 193 investors from 95 institutions globally. Foreign investors' enthusiastic response indicates that the Thai capital market remains attractive after the COVID-19 pandemic fades.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that during the keynote address at the 14th annual flagship investment conference, the Finance Minister reinforced investor confidence, focusing on policies in driving the country’s economy to broaden investment opportunity in the context of the changing global landscape. The keynote speech entitled ‘Navigating through global uncertainties: Thailand's opportunities for transformation’ aligned with views of public and private sectors which casted light on Thailand’s strengths and swift adaptation to new normal businesses.
In addition, the Finance Minister stated that the Thai government is committed to containing the COVID-19 spread and shoring up the economy, prioritizing the relief and rehabilitation measures for the people and business sector, while enhancing competitive edge on a long-term basis. These will be implemented through mega-infrastructure investment and projects under the THB 400 billion economic and social rehabilitation framework, while managing to maintain fiscal discipline, resulting from the close collaboration with private sector in a timely manner.
“By organizing the conference in the virtual format, investors from all parts of the world can conveniently participate in the event and attend online meetings presented by listed companies. There are altogether 193 investors from 95 institutions sharing and exchanging opinions with Q&A session answered by executives from 53 Thai listed companies. Significantly, this underscores that Thailand is still on investors’ radar screen and remains an attractive investment destination,” added Pakorn.
Thailand Focus is SET’s much-touted and eagerly-awaited annual in-bound roadshow among institutional investors. Amid travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, it is a major challenge for SET to retain the channel with access to listed companies’ information, and open opportunities for new foreign investors to learn more about the Thai capital market. Notably, 30 percent of foreign funds managers attended the event are first-time participants. This digitalized virtual conference can therefore be considered an effective channel to easier access to new investor groups.
Furthermore, SET currently has a channel for “Digital Roadshow Activities” available via video conference to enable offshore investors to monitor Thai listed companies’ performance with executives’ overviews on business directions. Each quarter, increasing investors living in various regions have followed this channel.
This year’s event is held online during August 26-28, 2020. For more information and content summary, please visit www.set.or.th/thailandfocus .