Thailand Capital Market Development Fund’s Board Appoints Juckchai Boonyawat As The Second President With Effect From January 19, 2024

Thailand Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF)’s Board of Governors resolved to appoint Juckchai Boonyawat as president of CMDF, with a four-year term starting from January 19, 2024 to January 18, 2028.

CMDF's Board of Governors was of the opinion that, with his leadership experience and expertise, he will be capable of leading CMDF to achieve the set objectives.

Juckchai, aged 48, holds a Master of International Relations (Economics concentration) from Bond University, Australia and a Bachelor of Arts (Economics and International Relations) from Christopher Newport University, US. Prior to joining CMDF, Juckchai spent over 20-year experience at Thanachart Fund Management Co., Ltd. in Vice President-Marketing Department position, Assistant Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing : AIA (Thailand) Co, Ltd., Director and Chief Investment Advisor : Manulife Asset Management Co., Ltd., Managing Director : Family Know How Co Ltd. (Money Channel TV Station), and with the most recent position as President & CEO, Mercer (Thailand) Limited.

Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Act (No. 6) B.E. 2562 (A.D. 2019) Sections 218/17, the “President of Thailand Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF)” shall be appointed to be responsible for the management of CMDF in accordance with the objectives of the CMDF, as well as the laws, rules and regulations, including the policy specified by CMDF’s Board of Governors.