Thai Bourse Announces Corporate Restructuring To Drive Inclusive Growth

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) today announced a restructuring plan and executive appointments to boost its strengths and competitiveness to support partnership platform and better serve demands of all customer groups amid changing market environment locally and globally. The new structure will be effective from March 16, 2020.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said SET’s board of governors has approved a newly-formulated organizational structure in alignment with SET strategies in three areas: 1) Customer Focus; 2) Capital Market Infrastructure; and 3) Efficiency Improvement, aiming to boost competitiveness of the Thai capital market in the digital era and collaborating with partners to jointly build inclusive growth under the vision “To Make the Capital Market ‘Work’ for Everyone”.
This new organizational structure has been redesigned to better serve each customer group. Executives and employees will work together to optimize and integrate the entire value chain which can be categorized into three core functions:
- Customer function: focusing on front-office services for listed companies, securities firms, asset management firms, institutional investors, retail investors, and other market participants
- Products & Services function: consisting of product and service development divisions which will work with front office team to respond to customer needs
- Share Services function: comprising supporting divisions that work together with other functions to provide services to support SET’s goals.
“Significantly, the restructuring will facilitate end-to-end process to embrace partnership undertaking and serve customer needs, with an aim to drive growth, open the door for new business and enhance competitiveness for the exchange under the new capital market chapter, while preparing up-and-coming executives for leadership roles,” added Pakorn.