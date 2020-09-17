TFEX Gold Online Futures To List Addition Quarterly Contract Month Starting September 29, 2020

Thailand Futures Exchange PCL (TFEX) announced that from September 29 onward, Gold Online Futures contract specification will be adjusted by listing two nearest quarterly contract months (currently only 1 nearest quarterly contact month is listed). Together with the addition of the contract month, the inter-month spread margin will be applied for the spread position. This will facilitate market participants in adopting various trading strategies with better risk management.
Gold Online Futures has continuously gained popularity since its debut late 2018. At end-August, 2020, it accounted for 7.3 percent of TFEX’s trading volume, nearly doubling from 3.8% over a year earlier. TFEX's average trading volume for Gold Online Futures was 34,416 contracts a day, a whopping 111.3% rise from a year before, due to gold price volatility stemmed from the global economy, the trade war and the COVID-19 outbreak. Gold Online Futures as well as other TFEX gold contracts are available for trade at night session (7:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. of the next day.)
For more information, please visit www.TFEX.co.th .