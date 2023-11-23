tetherusdtcoins.com: BaFin Investigates Website Operator

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( BaFin ) warns consumers about the website tetherusdtcoins.com. According to information available to BaFin , the operators are providing financial and investment services on this website without the required authorisation. The content of the website is almost identical to that of other dubious websites which have already been the subject of warnings by BaFin dated 12 September and 8 November.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether particular companies have been authorised by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).