Tel Aviv Stock Exchange To Launch Three New Real Estate Indices: TA-Construction Index, TA-Investment Properties In Israel And TA-Investment Properties Abroad
Date 23/12/2019
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) announced today the launch of three new real estate share indices: the TA-Construction index, the TA-Investment Properties in Israel index and the TA-Investment Properties Abroad index. This follows the recent reclassification of the real estate sector.
These 3 new indices are in addition to the veteran TA-Real Estate index. With the launch of the indices, the family of real estate indices will number 4 Real-Time indices.
The high returns accrued to the TA-Real Estate index over the past years has stimulated demand for additional financial products based on real estate sector stocks. The launch of the new indices is designed to let investors seeking to invest in commercial real estate firms- with a geographic distinction between those specializing in investment properties in Israel and those specializing in properties abroad - and to facilitate investment in a basket of construction companies. The new indices are launched as part of the expansion of product and service offerings – one of TASE’s key strategic goals.
On 1 July 2019, the sectoral reclassification came into effect, such that under the “Real Estate and Construction” sector, two subsectors were created – Investment Properties real estate and construction. On December 8th, 2019, TASE announced an additional modification, splitting the real estate and Construction sector into two new subsectors. The first subsector will comprise real estate Investment Properties firms whose primary business activity is in Israel, and is expected to include 27 companies having a total market capitalization of around NIS 114 billion. The second subsector comprises Investment Properties firms, which specialize in investment real estate projects abroad, and is expected in include 17 companies with a total market capitalization NIS 30 billion.(The existing subsector Investment Properties real estate will be cancelled). It is important to note that this index can include commercial real estate firms specializing in properties abroad that are not Israeli Oriented companies in any meaningful sense.
The launch date for the new indices is the coming semi-annual index Update Date scheduled on February 9th, 2020. The record date for constituent selection is the end of trading on January 16th, 2020 and the index constituency will be published a week later on January 23rd, 2020.
The following tables summarize key data in regards to the new indexes, based on a simulation conducted on 25/11/2019 (in NIS billions)