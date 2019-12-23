 Skip to main Content
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange To Launch Three New Real Estate Indices: TA-Construction Index, TA-Investment Properties In Israel And TA-Investment Properties Abroad

Date 23/12/2019

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) announced today the launch of three new real estate share indices: the TA-Construction index, the TA-Investment Properties in Israel index and the TA-Investment Properties Abroad index. This follows the recent reclassification of the real estate sector.

 

These 3 new indices are in addition to the veteran TA-Real Estate index. With the launch of the indices, the family of real estate indices will number 4 Real-Time indices.

The high returns accrued to the TA-Real Estate index over the past years has stimulated demand for additional financial products based on real estate sector stocks. The launch of the new indices is designed to let investors seeking to invest in  commercial real estate firms- with a geographic distinction between those specializing in investment properties in Israel and those specializing in properties abroad - and to facilitate investment in a basket of construction companies. The new indices are launched as part of the expansion of product and service offerings – one of TASE’s key strategic goals.

On 1 July 2019, the sectoral reclassification came into effect, such that under the “Real Estate and Construction” sector, two subsectors were created – Investment Properties real estate and construction. On December 8th, 2019, TASE announced an additional modification, splitting the real estate and Construction sector into two new subsectors. The first subsector will comprise real estate Investment Properties firms whose primary business activity is in Israel, and is expected to include 27 companies having a total market capitalization of around NIS 114 billion. The second subsector comprises Investment Properties firms, which specialize in investment real estate projects abroad, and is expected in include 17 companies with a total market capitalization NIS 30 billion.(The existing subsector  Investment Properties real estate will be cancelled). It is important to note that this index can include commercial real estate firms specializing in properties abroad that are not Israeli Oriented companies in any meaningful sense.

The launch date for the new indices is the coming semi-annual index Update Date scheduled on February 9th, 2020. The record date for constituent selection is the end of trading on January 16th, 2020 and the index constituency will be published a week later on January 23rd, 2020.

The following tables summarize key data in regards to the new indexes, based on a simulation conducted on 25/11/2019 (in NIS billions)
 
    
 

 

TA-Construction

TA- Investment Properties Israel

TA-Investment Properties Abroad

Market capitalization

22.7

114.3

30.6

Float-adjusted capitalization

8.3

54.6

12.8

Weight cap

5%

5%

10%

Indicated yield YTD[1]

65.2%

51.6%

32.7%

Expected no. of  index constituents

28

27

17

TA-35 constituents

1

5

1

TA-90 constituents

4

13

6

SME-60 constituents

6

3

1

TA-Growth

17

6

8

No. of shares not linked to Israel

---

---

1

[1] Calculation based on the annualized return of each constituent on 25.11.19 multiplied by its anticipated weight in the index.

 

The following is a simulation of the constituency of the new indices, as of 25/11/2019

TA-Construction
 

Company

Market Cap

(million NIS)

Rate of Return YTD

Expected Weight

1

SHIKUN & BINUI

                                       5,838

106.0%

5.0%

2

ASHTROM GROUP

                                       3,427

163.0%

5.0%

3

DIMRI

                                       1,766

65.3%

5.0%

4

ISRAEL CANADA

                                       1,548

107.2%

5.0%

5

AZORIM

                                       1,349

96.3%

5.0%

6

AFRICA RESIDENC

                                       1,174

58.6%

5.0%

7

PRASHKOVSKY

929                                        

90.1%

5.0%

8

LEVINSTEIN ENG

                                          706

67.1%

5.0%

9

HAGAG

                                          618

55.0%

5.0%

10

DUNIEC

                                          574

77.7%

5.0%

11

MINRAV

                                          528

34.9%

5.0%

12

MINRAV PRO

                                          518

58.5%

5.0%

13

AURA

                                          503

5.5%

5.0%

14

KARDAN REAL ES

                                          400

35.2%

4.3%

15

HANAN MOR

                                          342

62.4%

3.7%

16

SARFATI

                                          336

74.7%

3.6%

17

ZMH

                                          318

81.4%

3.4%

18

KARDEN ISRAEL

                                          262

27.4%

2.8%

19

LESICO

                                          240

37.1%

2.6%

20

ROTSHTEIN

                                          220

14.3%

2.3%

21

ORON GROUP

                                          215

0.9%

2.3%

22

AVIV

                                          193

43.7%

2.1%

23

NETANEL GROUP

                                          190

26.6%

2.0%

24

LIBENTAL

                                          177

180.3%

1.9%

25

YBOX

                                          146

33.2%

1.6%

26

B.YAIR

                                         109

-34.7%

1.2%

27

YAACOBI GROUP

                                          104

-20.1%

1.1%

28

MIRLAND

20                                            

-73.0%

0.2%
   

22,749                          

 

100.0%

TA-Investment Properties in Israel
 

Company

Market Cap

(million NIS)

Rate of Return YTD

Expected Weight

1

AZRIELI GROUP

                                       31,664

37.5%

5.0%

2

MELISRON

                                          9,619

34.7%

5.0%

3

AMOT

                                          9,326

35.3%

5.0%

4

ALONY HETZ

                                          8,703

40.1%

5.0%

5

AIRPORT CITY

                                          8,557

42.2%

5.0%

6

INDUS BUILDING

                                          6,593

50.5%

5.0%

7

BAYSIDE LAND

                                          5,256

50.6%

5.0%

8

BIG

                                          4,963

44.0%

5.0%

9

ISRAS

                                          4,302

93.0%

5.0%

10

REIT 1

                                          4,029

55.1%

5.0%

11

MEGA OR

                                          2,883

108.0%

5.0%

12

PROPERT & BUIL

                                          2,374

47.7%

5.0%

13

VILLAR

                                          2,171

33.5%

5.0%

14

BLUE SQ REAL ES

                                          2,107

42.3%

5.0%

15

SELLA REAL EST

                                          1,992

68.3%

5.0%

16

ASHTROM PROP

                                          1,925

42.9%

4.9%

17

MEDITR TOWER

                                          1,683

83.0%

4.3%

18

LEVINSTEIN PROP

                                          1,350

46.0%

3.5%

19

VITANIA

1,055

103.6%

2.7%

20

LAND DEV

                                          1,039

34.3%

2.7%

21

MENIVIM REIT

                                             794

38.8%

2.0%

22

MGURIT

                                             690

-13.6%

1.8%

23

RANI ZIM

                                             343

33.9%

0.9%

24

DORSEL

                                             312

31.7%

0.8%

25

GOLDEN HOUSE

                                             238

11.1%

0.6%

26

GABAY PROPERT

                                             153

32.0%

0.4%

27

POLYGON

                                             151

25.6%

0.4%
   

114,273

  

100%

TA- Investment Properties Abroad
 

Name

Market Cap

(millions ILS)

Rate of Return YTD

Expected

Weight

1

GAZIT GLOBE

                          7,015

24.4%

22.9%

2

AFI PROPERTIES

                          3,590

31.4%

11.7%

3

ALROV PROPERT

                          3,505

35.2%

11.5%

4

SUMMIT

                          3,084

44.4%

10.1%

5

BRACK CAPIT N V

                          2,887

-0.8%

9.4%

6

ADO

                          2,675

28.4%

8.7%

7

NORSTAR

                          1,884

33.1%

6.2%

8

CIM COM0.001$-L

                          1,286

10.5%

4.2%

9

ADGAR INV.

                          1,254

49.9%

4.1%

10

ELECTRA REAL E.

                          1,253

110.9%

4.1%

11

ASPEN GROUP

                              499

24.2%

1.6%

12

SKYLINE

                              477

2.1%

1.6%

13

MISHORIM

                              290

51.9%

0.9%

14

OPTIBASE

                              246

50.5%

0.8%

15

MEDIPOWER 0.1$

                              231

32.0%

0.8%

16

RAVAD

                              203

12.1%

0.7%

17

SAPIR CORP

                              200

-32.8%

0.7%
   

                        30,578

  

100.0%

 

 