Tekna Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

The advanced material provider Tekna has today been admitted to trading on Euronext Growth (ticker code: TEKNA).
Tekna produces high-purity metal powders for 3D printing in the aerospace, medical and automotive sectors, and induction plasma systems for industrial research and production.
“Built on three decades of delivering excellence, the company has a proven and commercialized technology with a global network of over 200 blue-chip customers and an ambitious growth strategy towards 2030. The listing on Euronext Growth is an important part of this growth strategy, and we look forward to continue the Tekna journey as a listed entity,” says Morten Henriksen, Chairman of Tekna Canada and Chief Executive Officer of Tekna Holding AS.
Recently, the company raised NOK 650 million through issuing new shares. In addition, there was an over-allotment (greenshoe option) bringing total proceeds raised in the offering to NOK 750 million. The share offering attracted strong interest from domestic, Nordic and international investors, and was multiple times oversubscribed, announced the company .
“Tekna is targeting a leadership position in three multi-billion-dollar markets: Additive manufacturing, printed electronics and energy storage. A public listing of the company will accelerate this value creation strategy. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our employees for all their hard work and effort in making Tekna a world-leading advanced materials supplier, which is now ready to IPO,” says Luc Dionne, Chief Executive Officer of Tekna Canada.
The shares in the new issue were sold at NOK 27.00 corresponding to a market capitalisation of NOK 3.35 billion.
About Tekna Tekna is a global provider of advanced materials to various industries and multinational customers. Tekna produces high-purity metal powders for applications such as 3D printing in the aerospace, medical and automotive sectors, as well as optimized induction plasma systems for industrial research and production. With a unique IP-protected plasma technology, Tekna is well positioned in the growing market for advanced nanomaterials within the electronics and batteries