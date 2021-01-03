Tehran's Bourse Releases 2020 Results

Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) secured record high figures in 2020.
Despite global disturbance by the pandemic since early 2020 and most markets' upheavals during the year, TSE's broad index (TEDPIX) was closed around 1,400,000 level and gained more than 270 percent in the last year.
All other indices finished their annual movements in deep green territory, with all-shares' equal-weighted index and 30-largest index closed respectively at 286 and 344 percent above their figures of 2020's opening.
Total value of all TSE's markets trading in the last year surpassed IRR 24,538 trillion, almost 640 percent more than 2019. The entire amount of 2.2 trillion different equities, units and contracts were traded at the Exchange in 2020.
|
Instrument
|
No. of Trade
|
Volume
|
Value (IRR)
|
Debt
|
31,755
|
297,187,048
|
153,766,132,755,993
|
Derivatives
|
536,171
|
762,848,343
|
18,792,474,056,730
|
1st Equity Market
|
130,651,840
|
1,174,702,968,661
|
11,856,334,331,452,800
|
2nd Equity Market
|
204,457,393
|
938,766,928,381
|
10,955,252,121,512,200
|
Funds
|
13,588,166
|
78,304,214,691
|
1,554,136,631,593,780
12 new share-offerings went public at TSE in the year with total capital raise of IRR 136.5 trillion for the issuers of a dozen IPOs (with 11.7 percent free-floating on average). The listed companies of Tehran Stock Exchange increased total capital either through cash contributions, retained profits, reserves or revaluation of assets at the amount of IRR 1,593 trillion.