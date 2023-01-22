Tehran Stock Exchange To Launch Professional Investors Market

The proposal to launch a "Professional Investors" market was sent to Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO); and more IPOs are on the way.

Strengthening the primary market, a proposal has been submitted to SEO regarding creation of a "professional investors" market. If the stock market goes through a promising trend, we should act differently than the previous years, and take this opportunity to support the primary market. Companies are not supposed to be listed in the "professional investors" market; rather, the public joint-stock companies will be helped to finance their investment projects in this new market, explained Mr. Mahmoud Goudarzi, Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE)’s CEO.

“Regarding public offering of new companies, we keep constant working on listing prepared large applicants, such as Irancell Co. for recent several months,” he further stated. He hoped that this offering process would be fulfilled in the coming weeks, after necessary arrangements are accomplished by the issuer.

>>> News Link on TSE’s Website: https://tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N71571.html