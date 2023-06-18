Tehran Stock Exchange Re-Elected As FEAS Board Member

The annual meeting of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) hosted by the Armenian Securities Exchange was held in Yerevan on 14 June 2023.

Reported by PR and Int’l Relations of Tehran Stock Exchange, FEAS 37th General Assembly was held on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 in Yerevan, Armenia; and Tehran Stock Exchange was re-elected as one of the federation's board members for the next two years. Also, in the meeting, the financial statements of 2022 and the future plans of FEAS were reviewed and approved.

After the general meeting, to discuss over the most important topics of the world markets’ current and future approaches, FEAS annual conference (ConFEAS) was held with the contribution of dozens of international market participants and representatives from stock exchanges and capital market institutions in the region on Thursday and Friday, 15th and 16th of June 2023.

It should be mentioned that, among the best brokerage companies in the Eurasian region which were announced by FEAS, Agah Group, Charisma Brokrage Firm and Mofid Securities from Iran were granted some awards at the annual event.

The news link on our websiteè https://tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N72459.html