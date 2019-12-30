 Skip to main Content
Tehran Stock Exchange Quits Old HQ

Date 30/12/2019

The new premises is located in Sa'adat Abad, North West Tehran.

Tehran Stock Exchange has finalized its moving from the old headquarter in the city's downtown after 4 decades to its new building on 22 December 2019.

The new 36000 sqm exchange building with 18 floors is planned to provide a comprehensive access to the trading floor, commercial banks branches, several meeting rooms, a large conference hall and the tier-4 data center, as well as offices of the major participants in the capital market.

TSE's new HQ is pointed out in the following link:

http://bit.ly/tse_newHQ

# 3, West 13th St., Aminpour Blvd., Sa'adat Abad, Tehran. 