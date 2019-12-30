Tehran Stock Exchange Quits Old HQ

The new premises is located in Sa'adat Abad, North West Tehran.
Tehran Stock Exchange has finalized its moving from the old headquarter in the city's downtown after 4 decades to its new building on 22 December 2019.
The new 36000 sqm exchange building with 18 floors is planned to provide a comprehensive access to the trading floor, commercial banks branches, several meeting rooms, a large conference hall and the tier-4 data center, as well as offices of the major participants in the capital market.
TSE's new HQ is pointed out in the following link:
# 3, West 13th St., Aminpour Blvd., Sa'adat Abad, Tehran.