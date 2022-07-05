BV_Trial Banner.gif
Tehran Stock Exchange Proposing Capital Raise

Date 05/07/2022

Considering Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) directive in determining the minimum desirable capital of exchanges, a proposal of capital raising from IRR 14,000 billion to IRR 18,200 billion supplied by the retained earnings and other reserves was offered to TSE's extraordinary general meeting which is planned to be held later in July 2022.

Noticeably, the mentioned capital increase is subject to Securities and Exchange Organization's agreement and the approval by the general meeting.

 

>>> News Link on TSE’s Website: https://tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N70429.html

 

