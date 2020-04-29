Tehran Stock Exchange: Justice Shares Vest To The Public

Iran's supreme leader approved the request of the Iranian President about restricted equities in the Justice Shares (JS) to be vested.
On 28 April 2020, the decree was issued to grant the Iranian government with the power to prepare the conditions for more than 49 million owners of JS to trade their assets in the national capital market.
The Justice Shares were issued in 2006 on the basis of article 44 of the Iranian Constitution to help economic privatization and to support low-income deciles of the country.