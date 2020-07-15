Tehran Stock Exchange Intensifies Preventive Measures Against Corona Virus

Among the measures considered are installation of disinfection tunnel at the entrance of the building, temperature measuring on arrival, mandatory use of masks in all areas of the stock exchange building, and periodical diagnostic testing. In this regard, for the second time in the current month, a PCR test was taken on all employees of Tehran Stock Exchange.
It should be noted that since the beginning of the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, due to taken measures and the development of necessary infrastructure along with the effective use of technological information, TSE has safely handled serving investors and market participants.
It is worth mentioning that by conducting on-line initial public offerings and training courses in the past 4 months, TSE has made its greatest efforts to join fighting against coronavirus as part of its social responsibilities.