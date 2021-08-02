Tehran Stock Exchange Inks MoU With Tajiki Counterpart - Iran-Tajikistan Online Forum On Commercial Relations Was Held By Tehran Chamber Of Commerce And Iran Virtual Expo

The capital markets of Iran and Tajikistan, with several verbal and cultural similarities among the regional countries, achieved further opportunities for cooperation and joint development through signing a cooperation document.
Aiming at acquainting of the economic participants of the two countries with the opportunities of joint cooperation, Iran-Tajikistan online forum on commercial relations was held on Tuesday 27 July 2021 by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, as well as Iran Virtual Expo.
In the event which was attended by the ambassadors of Iran and Tajikistan, as well as economic representatives and private sector activists of the two countries, CEOs of Tehran and Tajikistan stock exchanges signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
According to the MoU, the exchanges will exchange experiences and develop the markets in line with the regulations of their capital markets and will facilitate investment and participation of stakeholders and economic actors of the two countries.