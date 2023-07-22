Tehran Stock Exchange Holds Annual General Assembly

With the presence of more than 50% of shareholders, Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) held the Annual General Assembly on July 19, 2023.

Expressing gratitude to the shareholders for attending the meeting, Dr. Mahmoud Goudarzi, the exchange’s CEO presented the board of directors' report to the assembly.

The financial statements for the fiscal year ended 20 March 2023 was reviewed and approved in TSE’s AGM and it was ratified to pay IRR 20 dividend per share to TSE's shareholders.

Additionally, “Etelaat newspaper” was determined as TSE's official gazette. “Iran Mashhoud Auditting Institute” was appointed as the independent auditor and main legal inspector. “Hoshyar Momayez Auditting Institute” was also appointed as the alternate legal inspector.

Furthermore, after the regular Annual General Assembly, TSE’s Extraordinary General Assembly was held and some decisions regarding amendment of some provisions of the exchange’s articles of association were made in line with the requirements proposed by the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO).

It is worth mentioning that operating income of the exchange in the fiscal year ending March 20, 2023 reached IRR 5,215,073 million, with a 2% increase compared to the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) was announced as IRR 159, which was 42% lower compared to the previous financial year.

Currently, the capital of the company is IRR18,200,000 million, which has not changed compared to the previous year.

>>> News Link on TSE’s Website: https://old.tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N72671.html