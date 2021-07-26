Tehran Stock Exchange GA Convenes On-line - The Shareholders Approved TSE's Financial Statements For The Fiscal Year Ended 20 March 2021

Tehran Stock Exchange's Annual General Assembly Meeting was held virtually amid a partial lockdown in the country due to the new surging wave of Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday 22 July 2021.
More than 60 percent of TSE's shareholders participated the event generally on-line. Dr. Ali Sahraee, the Exchange's CEO presented the board of directors' report to the assembly; the reading was followed by the auditor's report presentation.
The shareholders approved the statements, and it was ratified to pay IRR 450 dividend per share to TSE's shareholders for the fiscal year ended 20 March 2021.
The extraordinary general assembly was also held in turn, in which the capital increase of TSE was approved for 250% from IRR 4,000 billion to IRR 14,000 billion supplied by the retained earnings and reserves.
With respect to TSE's corporate social responsibilities, as well as financial literacy liabilities, the shareholders approved two separate identical amounts of IRR 12 billion for spending on public welfare works, as well as promoting investment culture among individuals, respectively in the current fiscal year.