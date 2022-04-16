Tehran Stock Exchange Extends Daily Price Changes

The Securities and Exchange Organization has approved TSE's proposal for daily price fluctuation limit extension; movements allowed as ±6 percent daily.
Iran's capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) approved Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE)'s proposal to outspread market's daily price fluctuation limit.
Since 18 April 2022 TSE's First Market listed companies will have their daily price fluctuations arranged as ±6 percent. Daily limit for TSE's Second Market listed companies will remain as ±5 percent.