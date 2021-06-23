Tehran Stock Exchange Elected For FEAS Board

The Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) announces the 32nd Annual General Assembly meeting.
The Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) announces the 32nd Annual General Assembly meeting. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is organized in Online Format. The one-day online event has gathered together the executives of the stock exchanges and depositories of the members of the federation from more than 20 countries.
One of the important items of the General Assembly’s agenda was the elections of the Federation’s governance bodies. During the General Assembly virtual meeting, FEAS Members elected FEAS Board, including FEAS Chairman and Vice-Chairman, Working Committee Chairman and Vice-Chair, as well as Audit Committee.
FEAS New Chairman is: Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh, The Egyptian Exchange
FEAS New Vice-Chairman is: Ms. Alina Aldambergen, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
FEAS New Working Committee Chairman is: Mr. Socrates Lazaridis, Athens Stock Exchange
FEAS New Working Committee Vice-Chairman is: Mr. Michael Go, Sydney Stock Exchange
FEAS Board members are: 9. Tehran Stock Exchange
1. The Egyptian Exchange 10. European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
2. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange 11. Muscat Clearing & Depository
3. Amman Stock Exchange FEAS Audit Committee members are:
4. Armenia Securities Exchange 1. Central Depository of Armenia
5. Athens Stock Exchange 2. Cyprus Stock Exchange
6. Iraq Stock Exchange 3. Iran Fara Boursa
7. Muscat Stock Exchange 4. Palestine Exchange
8. Sydney Stock Exchange 5. Republican Stock Exchange Toshkent