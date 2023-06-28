Tehran Stock Exchange Corporate Governance Conference, 4 July 2023

Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) is planning to hold an event for its listed companies and other interested parties regarding the newly revised Corporate Governance (CG) regulations in the Iranian capital market on 4 July 2023.

We will be discussing the significance of CG and sustainability principles for the future of corporate financing, and the benefits of all stakeholders.

The half-day conference will include speeches and panels (in Farsi language) in order to be a first step to implement the related standards in our capital market.

TSE would like to invite limited number of representatives to register and participate in the event in order to know more about the latest developments in the Iranian market, as well as to enjoy direct conversations with many of our listed issuers, market practitioners, investors and regulators.

For registration, please visit https://cgiran.tse.ir/ and for any other enquiry, write to int@tse.ir .