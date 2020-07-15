Following the announcement published for inviting the shareholders to the general assembly of TSE to be held on Sunday, 19 July at 5 pm local time, it’s hereby informed that according to the communique of the National Headquarters for Corona Virus Control and the resurgence of the Covid-19 outbreak, and based on the communiqué of the Securities and Exchange Organization, the Annual General Meeting of the Exchange will not be held on the above scheduled date and the decision on the agenda of the previous invitation is postponed to the next meeting, to be announced later.
Tehran Stock Exchange Cancels AGM
Date 15/07/2020