 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Tehran Stock Exchange Cancels AGM

Date 15/07/2020

Following the announcement published for inviting the shareholders to the general assembly of TSE to be held on Sunday, 19 July at 5 pm local time, it’s hereby informed that according to the communique of the National Headquarters for Corona Virus Control and the resurgence of the Covid-19 outbreak, and based on the communiqué of the Securities and Exchange Organization, the Annual General Meeting of the Exchange will not be held on the above scheduled date and the decision on the agenda of the previous invitation is postponed to the next meeting, to be announced later.