Tehran Stock Exchange Calls On Issuers For CG Compliance - Corporate Governance Conference Was Held On 4 July 2023 By Tehran Stock Exchange

More than 350 representatives from TSE’s listed companies, as well as several market’s participants, regulators and academics attended CGIran Conference to discuss the latest national regulations, the requirements and challenges of compliance by Iranian issuers.

The event was arranged by Mofid Securities contribution, and endorsed by Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative, a UN Partnership Program.

Mahmoud Goudarzi, TSE’s CEO maintained that more transparency is the local market’s demand, and TSE plans to help its issuers to acknowledge compliance requirements.

“A challenging issue in the capital market is to balance all stakeholders’ interests and CG principles have been overlooked. We need regulations, as well as training to implement the standards”, informed Majid Eshghi, Securities and Exchange Organization’s president.

Other speakers, including Professor Zabihollah Rezaee, from the University of Memphis, and Anthony Miller from SSE Initiative explained global trends, ESG principles and necessary local adjustments and adaptations for a successful implementation of regulations and sustainability compliance.