Tehran Stock Exchange Briefly Changes Trading Sessions

Daily trading at Tehran Stock Exchange will be conducted in two separate sessions temporarily.
According to the information provided by Tehran Stock Exchange’s Technology Management Company (TSETMC), due to the recent high volume of transactions in some sectors, and based on the executive instructions of Tehran Stock Exchange’s trading procedures, in order to improve functioning of the trading system, the transactions will be temporarily conducted in two sessions from Monday, 17 August 2020.
According to this report, in the first trading session, the pre-opening phase will be from 8:30 to 8:45 AM, and the trading time sets from 8:45 to 11:45 AM. In this trading session, all industries, except Basic Metals, Diversified Industrials (Holdings) and Refined Petroleum and Fuel Products are tradable with the relevant derivatives, including all option instruments.
In the second trading session, the opening phase will be from 12:00 to 12:15 PM, and the trading is scheduled from 12:15 to 3:15 PM. In this session, shares and the related option contracts of the above mentioned industries can be traded.
It needs to be mentioned that all Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), fixed income securities and all kinds of futures contracts on stock baskets will be available for trading during the second trading session.