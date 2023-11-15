Tehran Securities Exchange Participates In FEAS 38th General Assembly

The 38th FEAS General Assembly Meeting was held on Tuesday, 14 November 2023 in Almaty, the capital of Kazakhstan, and Tehran Securities Exchange proposed the creation of a joint platform for quick and timely communication among members.

Reported by PR and International Department of Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE), Dr. Mahmoud Goudarzi, the CEO of TSE and the member of FEAS Board of Directors, along with a delegation of TSE’s managers and Board members attended the meeting of the Board of Directors and General Assembly of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS).

At the FEAS General Assembly, hosted by the Chairman of the Federation’s Board of Directors and the representative of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, the FEAS Secretary General informed the audience of the audited financial statements for 2022 and the goals achieved this year.

In this event, the federation’s one-year performance of the secretariat and the committees, as well as the goals, new memberships and planned program for the next year and its budget were reviewed and approved by the members.

After the meeting, the representatives of stock exchanges and financial institutions discussed the current events and future approaches of their markets. Also, the CEO of Tehran Securities Exchange suggested to create a kind of virtual platform on which the communication between the board of directors and other members of the federation can be done quickly and on time.

In the following, Dr. Goudarzi, delivered a speech about TSE’s current activities, future goals and recently-accomplished plans, especially the launch of professional investment market.

At the end of the meeting, the CEO of Tehran Securities Exchange gave an interview to FEAS YouTube channel.

It is worth mentioning that the FEAS spring meeting of 2024 will be held in Tashkent hosted by Uzbekistan Stock Exchange.

The news link on the TSE websiteè https://old.tse.ir/en/news/newsPages/news_N73372.html