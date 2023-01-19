TechNet Appoints New Executive Council Leadership - Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Ed Knight Named Chairman And Zoom COO Aparna Bawa Named Vice Chair

TechNet, the national, bipartisan network of technology CEOs and senior executives, today announced Ed Knight, Executive Vice Chairman of Nasdaq, has been named Chairman of TechNet and Aparna Bawa, Zoom’s Chief Operating Officer, has been named Vice Chair. Both will serve for two years.

Knight replaces Greg Becker, President and CEO of SVB, who served as TechNet Chairman since 2020. Becker will remain on TechNet’s Executive Council. Knight has served on TechNet’s Executive Council since 2016. Bawa joined in 2020.

“I am honored to be elected Chairman of TechNet and am looking forward to working in tandem with Aparna, Linda, the Executive Council, and the entire TechNet team to address the key issues facing the innovation economy over the next two years,” said Ed Knight, Executive Vice Chairman of Nasdaq and Chairman of TechNet. “Greg has done an outstanding job guiding TechNetthrough an unprecedented period for the technology industry. Together, we aim to build upon that momentum while championing the policies that foster long-term growth, protect jobs, and facilitate transformative technological advancements for an industry that continues to be the driving force of the U.S. economy.”

“Over the past 20 years, Ed has been a key driver of Nasdaq’s continuous advancements in market modernization, corporate governance reform, and increased transparency in the capital markets. His perspective on the key issues impacting our economy will guide TechNet during a pivotal time for our industry. He’s been a valued member of our Executive Council, helping us advance our top priorities, and I’m thrilled he’ll be taking on an expanded role with TechNet,” said Linda Moore, TechNet President and CEO.

Moore added, “I’m also excited to have Aparna as our Vice Chair. She’s been a fresh and welcomed voice on our Executive Council for the past two years. At Zoom, she helped quickly scale the company, turning it into an indispensable platform used to easily connect businesses and customers, doctors and patients, and teachers and students across the world. This experience will be invaluable to our organization, which includes many startups hoping to achieve Zoom’s level of success.”

“Since joining the Executive Council, I’ve seen up close the many ways that TechNet is advancing public policies and private sector initiatives to help make the United States the world leader in innovation. I look forward to working alongside the entire TechNet team to build on this success by advocating for policies that foster a climate of innovation and promote job creation and economic growth,” said Bawa.

“Shortly after I became Chairman of TechNet in January 2020 the pandemic changed everything, but through it all the organization emerged stronger than ever before. The TechNet team has grown in size and we’ve added more than 50 members. This growth further enabled TechNet to advance policies at the federal and state level, furthering innovation and economic growth,” said Becker. “I applaud Linda and the entire TechNet team for all they’ve done for our industry during this critical time. I also want to thank the Executive Council for placing their trust in me three years ago, and I look forward to continuing our work together knowing that with Ed and Aparna, TechNet is in great hands.”

“Greg’s experience leading the expansion of the world’s only financial institution dedicated to the innovation sector around the globe made him the ideal person to chair TechNet through an unprecedented period in our history. TechNet would not have experienced the growth and success it has over the past three years without Greg’s steady guidance and support. It has been invaluable, and I’m grateful that he will remain an active member of our Executive Council for years to come,” said Moore.