TeamViewer And VARTA To Be Included In MDAX - No Changes In DAX - Changes Will Become Effective On 23 December

On Wednesday, Qontigo’s index provider STOXX Ltd. announced changes to the DAX index family, which will become effective on 23 December 2019. The shares of TeamViewer AG as well as the shares of VARTA AG will be included in the MDAX index and will replace the shares of 1+1 Drillisch AG and Fielmann AG which will be included in SDAX.
Furthermore, comdirect bank AG will join the SDAX index. Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. and BayWa AG will leave the SDAX index.
New additions to TecDAX will be TeamViewer AG and VARTA AG. They will replace Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and ISRA VISION AG.
The constituents of the DAX index remain unchanged.
The next scheduled index review is on 4 March 2020.
DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Deutsche Börse AG.
Date 04/12/2019
