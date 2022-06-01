Tao Zhang Joins BIS As Chief Representative For Asia And The Pacific

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) today announced that Tao Zhang will join the Bank as Chief Representative for Asia and the Pacific. Mr Zhang will join the BIS on 14 June and will be based at the BIS Representative Office for Asia and the Pacific (Asian Office) in Hong Kong SAR.

In this role, he will work to strengthen and deepen cooperation between the BIS, central banks and regulatory agencies in Asia and the Pacific. He will lead the ongoing efforts to enhance understanding of issues that are important to central banks and supervisors in the region, contributing significantly to the BIS's global work on central bank collaboration and financial stability issues, and he will promote the BIS' banking activities in the region

Tao Zhang joins the BIS from the People's Insurance Company of China, where he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Prior to that, he held various high-level positions at global and national institutions, including as Deputy Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund (2016–21) and was also previously Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China.

BIS General Manager Agustín Carstens said: "I am very pleased to welcome Tao Zhang to the BIS's senior management team. As a veteran public policymaker, with ample experience in international financial institutions, Tao also has extensive knowledge in macroeconomics and central banking as well as a profound understanding of the Asia-Pacific region. He is very well placed to expand and deepen the BIS collaboration with regional central banks and regulatory agencies and to strengthen our operational resilience in a region that is increasingly important for the global economy and for the BIS."

On joining the Bank, Tao Zhang will initially work alongside Siddharth Tiwari, who has been Chief Representative at the BIS Asian Office since November 2018 and will leave the Bank in August 2022.

Mr Carstens added: "I would also like to thank Siddharth Tiwari for his strong leadership and outstanding contribution in helping to shape the BIS's priorities, and for strengthening our relations and engagement with central banks and a wide range of stakeholders in the region."

Tao Zhang has an MA and PhD in international economics from the University of California at Santa Cruz.