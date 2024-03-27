Talos Connects To TP ICAP’s Fusion, Bringing TradFi To Crypto Markets - Integration With TP ICAP’s Fusion Digital Assets Adds A New Source Of Differentiated Institutional Liquidity To The Talos Network

Talos, the leading provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced its integration with TP ICAP’s Fusion Digital Assets, a UK-regulated spot crypto digital assets exchange registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The collaboration between Talos and TP ICAP underscores a shared objective to promote institutional adoption of digital assets.

"We are excited to integrate with Talos and provide their significant institutional client base access to the diversified liquidity from Fusion Digital Assets," said Hina Sattar, Head of Digital Asset Sales at TP ICAP. “This partnership is a natural fit, combining a market structure for which regulators have voiced a strong preference with a trading platform whose functionality institutions know and expect."

The Talos trading platform, built by engineers from traditional finance, is known for delivering the high performance that institutions are familiar with in traditional asset classes. Fusion Digital Assets is a trading venue for institutional participants offering competitive and unique liquidity from TP ICAPs traditional and crypto native clients. Talos clients can now access TP ICAP’s Fusion liquidity via the Talos API or GUI.

“Fusion is unique in the digital asset landscape, and we are pleased to connect Talos clients to their liquidity,” said Daniel Packham, VP - Head of Operations EMEA at Talos. “TP ICAP and Talos share a mission of delivering the digital asset ecosystem to institutions at the standards they require – in terms of performance, reliability, security and compliance."

As institutional adoption of digital assets grows and regulations governing digital assets evolve, it will become increasingly important for institutions to connect with trusted, regulated partners and service providers. TP ICAP is the world’s largest interdealer-broker and at the forefront bringing decades of traditional financial expertise to crypto markets through Fusion Digital Assets. Fusion is an important addition to Talos’s expansive network of over 60 digital asset service providers – including exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, and custodians – that can all be coordinated by a client through the Talos platform.