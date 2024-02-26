Taiwan Stock Exchange Launches 2024 Overseas Tour To Attract Global Capital: Europe Trip Targets Heavyweight Investor Institutions

The Taiwanese stock market showed robust performance in 2023, marked by significant turnover volume surges and price gains. Foreign investors notably reversed three consecutive years of net selling, recording net buying of over TWD 275.4 billion (USD 8.7 billion). On a mission to expand international funding sources in 2024, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (the "TWSE") is expected to visit more than a dozen prominent institutional investors in Europe in March to further strengthen international investor relations.

Thanks to its solid fundamentals, good corporate governance, and the investment trend in artificial intelligence (AI), the TAIEX, the market value weighted index on the TWSE, rose by 26.8% in 2023, outperforming major international stock markets in the US and Europe. Its average daily turnover increased by 16.1% to TWD 281.2 billion (USD 8.9 billion), with its total market capitalization reaching TWD 56.84 trillion (USD 1.8 trillion).

Taiwan stocks continued to shine at the start of the Year of the Dragon, propelled by the robust fundamentals. Both the TAIEX and market capitalization reached record-highs consistently since the market resumed trading on February 15, after the Lunar New Year holidays. On February 26, the TAIEX reached the highest closing level so far at 18,948.05 and the total market capitalization soared to TWD 60.21 trillion (USD 1.9 trillion).

Although 2023 was a challenging year for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in most international markets, the TWSE continued to enhance the domestic financing environment, expand its exposure to the capital market, and actively encourage companies to list on the board. The TWSE attracted a record-high of 42 companies to apply for listing in 2023, the highest in the past decade. These efforts resulted in IPO companies raising a record total capital of TWD 33.76 billion (USD 1.07 billion).

The Taiwan stock market surged in 2023, driven by an unprecedented level of participation by domestic investors. Additionally, international funds turned their selling from 2019 to 2022 to a net buying of TWD 275.4 billion (USD 8.7 billion) last year. Market sentiments were bullish as the US Federal Reserve (the "Fed") was expected to end its rate hike cycle, and the TWSE also demonstrated its appeal to international investors through various overseas roadshows, including visits to the US, Japan, and Singapore. From the start of 2024 through February 26, foreign investors continued their net buying at TWD 123.58 billion (USD 3.9 billion).

Foreign capital plays a decisive role in Taiwan stocks. According to the TWSE, as at the end of 2023, foreign capital from the UK and Europe accounted for more than 37% of the market value of Taiwan stocks, becoming a main source of international funds.

To underscore its commitment to deepening cooperation with European market participants and forging deeper relationships with investors, Chen-Shan Chang, Director-General of the Securities and Futures Bureau of the Financial Supervisory Commission, Taiwan's capital markets regulatory body, and Sherman Lin, Chairman and CEO of the TWSE, will lead a delegation to Europe in early March. The team will visit key stakeholders, including more than a dozen prominent institutions such as stock exchanges, clearing houses, custodian banks, index companies, institutional investors with substantial holdings in Taiwan stocks, potential large investment institutions, major asset management companies, and financial service institutions.

The TWSE will arrange one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and financial market infrastructures in London, Luxembourg and Frankfurt, in order to provide updates on key information regarding the Taiwan securities market, highlighting the advantages and development prospects within the Taiwan stock market. The officials will address all questions and concerns to boost investor confidence and seek advice from the investors. Additionally, they will exchange ideas and explore potential cooperation opportunities with prominent European institutions.

"The TWSE will embark on a visit to London, marking the first such visit in seven years," said Sherman Lin. "During the trip, the TWSE will also conduct in-person exchange activities with major European exchanges, such as London and Frankfurt, for the first time. The highly anticipated trip is of great significance to both sides and is expected to yield exciting outcomes."

The TWSE also plans to hold an investment seminar in London, offering investors an efficient way to understand Taiwan's capital market. This seminar will provide international investors with a valuable opportunity to delve into Taiwan's booming financial ecosystem, exploring dynamic developments, innovative sectors and promising investment opportunities.

Overall, the TWSE's visit aims to forge connections with prominent institutional investors and major European exchanges, showcasing the enormous opportunities of Taiwan's capital market. It underscores Taiwan's ongoing commitments to actively deepen international investor relations and promote securities investment measures for enhanced international cooperation.