TAIFEX reported a total trading volume of 272,681,247 contracts from January to August, with an average daily volume (ADV) of 1,704,258 contracts, making a surge of 23.31% compared to the same period in 2023. Among its core products, TAIEX Options (TXO), Mini-TAIEX Futures (MTX), and TAIEX Futures (TX) showed strong momentum, with ADV rising by 15.49%, 28.80%, and 22.56%, respectively.

