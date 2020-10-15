Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - October 2020

Fueled by a strong growth of 60.5% year-on-year (YoY) in September, TAIFEX broke another historical record with total volume of 261,228,026 contracts in the first three quarters of 2020. Led by the tripling of monthly trading of Mini-TAIEX Futures (MTX) to 5,503,622 contracts, TAIFEX core products – MTX, TAIEX Futures (TX) and TAIEX Options (TXO) - marked substantial increase of trading activity in the month with growths of 196.7%, 74.7% and 42.9% YoY, respectively. With continued interests in trading in Taiwan’s futures market, TAIFEX is anticipated to hit a new all-time high by the end of the year.
