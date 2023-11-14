Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - November 2023

TAIFEX reported a total volume of 29,797,226 contracts with an average daily volume (ADV) of 1,489,861 contracts in October 2023, an increase of 16.4% in monthly ADV compared to September. ADVs of TAIEX Options (TXO), Mini-TAIEX Futures (MTX) and TAIEX Futures (TX) grew 20.2% to 819,127 contracts, 17.3% to 275,306 contracts, and 19.1% to 157,384 contracts over the previous month, respectively. Additionally, the ADV in the night session also rose 34.3% over September and accounted for 33.1% of the total volume.

