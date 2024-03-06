Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - March 2024

Date 06/03/2024

The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) was recognized as an Exempt Derivatives Clearing Organization (Exempt DCO) by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), highlighting the deepening financial collaboration between Taiwan and the U.S. This designation, which follows a one-year No-Action Relief for OTC derivatives clearing granted in 2022 and extended in 2023, allows TAIFEX to clear OTC derivatives for U.S. participants, making it the fifth Exempt DCO by the CFTC.

Click here for full details.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg