Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - March 2024

The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) was recognized as an Exempt Derivatives Clearing Organization (Exempt DCO) by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), highlighting the deepening financial collaboration between Taiwan and the U.S. This designation, which follows a one-year No-Action Relief for OTC derivatives clearing granted in 2022 and extended in 2023, allows TAIFEX to clear OTC derivatives for U.S. participants, making it the fifth Exempt DCO by the CFTC.

Click here for full details.