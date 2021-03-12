Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - March 2021

Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) reported its total trading volume of 22,681,067 contracts in February. For the first two months of 2021, the average daily volume (ADV) reached 1,862,216 contracts, up 33.64% from 2020. TAIFEX flagship products─Mini-TAIEX Futures (MTX), TAIEX Futures (TX), and TAIEX Options (TXO) continued their growth momentum, as ADV hit 340,142 contracts, 233,745 contracts, and 1,026,432 contracts, respectively, posting growth of 38.77%, 23.62%, and 24.66% from 2020. Due to increased volatility in the cash market, TAIFEX has also seen ADV growth for its Single Stock Futures, up 126.11% from 2020, to 238,450 contracts. Attributed to surged international freight rates and positive industry outlook, contracts on Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd. (CZF) posted the strongest performance of all 218 Single Stock Futures, with ADV reached 48,650 contracts during the same period.
