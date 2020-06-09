Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - June 2020

From January through May 2020, the total trading volume at TAIFEX reached 148,557,658 contracts, with an average daily volume (ADV) of 1,547,477 contracts, up 36.7% and 24.1% from 1,077,543 contracts in 2019 and 1,247,302 contracts in 2018, separately. One of the growth momentum came from the greater foreign participation, which surged to 26.5% from 2019’s 20.7%. In terms of products, foreign participants tend to trade more Single Stock Futures (SSF) and the U.S. Equity Index Futures, including DJIA, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Index Futures, marking 50% and 40% of the total trading volumes from January to May 2020, respectively.
