Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - February 2021

TAIFEX increased margins of futures and options on equity index, commodity, FX and ETF to ensure market stability during the Lunar New Year Holiday. With market closure from February 6 through February 16, the margin requirements were raised by 10% based on the margins of February 4. The adjustments took effect after the close of the regular session of February 5, the last trading day before Lunar New Year, and will resume to previous levels after the close of the regular session of February 18.
