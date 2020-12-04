Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - December 2020

TAIFEX’s trading volume reached 309,697,676 contracts on November 30, surpassing the previous record of 308,083,576 contracts in 2018. Of all core products, Mini-TAIEX Futures (MTX) posted the strongest growth, with a significant increase of 102.1% YoY to 55,231,745 contracts. The market volatility triggered by the pandemic is considered as a major factor of soaring demand for risk hedging, which drives up the volume of the derivatives market. Meanwhile, ADV in the after-hours session also rose 57.4% YoY as of November 30, with MTX displaying a robust growth of 141.7%. Contracts traded overnight represented 27.7% of the market’s total volume, up from 22.9% of the same period in 2019.
