Taiwan Futures Exchange Newsletter - August 2023

This year, TAIFEX is commemorating the 25th anniversary of operation on August 31. In 1988, TAIFEX opened up for business and launched the first product – TAIEX Futures (TX). Since then, the product offerings have now covered equity indices, equities, FX and commodity. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive the expansion of the Taiwan derivatives market, while meeting the ever-changing needs of our participants, and build an even more robust and resilient futures market.

