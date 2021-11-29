TAIFEX To Introduce Mini Finance Futures On December 6

The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) will launch Mini Finance Sector Futures (ZFF) on 6 December 2021, in an effort to strengthen its small-sized product line-up, as well as adapting to surging demand from retail investors for managing their risk exposure in Taiwan’s finance industry.
Comprised of major banks, insurance and securities companies in Taiwan’s stock market, the financial sector is second only to Taiwan’s globally-critical electronics industry in terms of market capitalization. TAIFEX’s listing of Mini Finance Sector Futures not only responds to the necessity of more risk management tools for the sector, it also answers to growing needs from young retail investors whom have continued to show significant interests in financial stocks in recent dynamics of retail investing.
Complementing TAIFEX’s larger Finance Sector Index Futures (TF) contract and one-fourth of its size, the value of the new ZFF contract is around USD 15,000 (NTD 400,000) at current index level. TAIFEX’s Mini Finance Sector Futures is designed to enable a range of market participants - from institutions to sophisticated and active retail investors – to more precisely execute their trading strategies, while retaining the features and benefits of the Exchange’s larger-sized TF contract.
TAIFEX's mini futures contracts, including its most heavily-traded index futures - Mini-TAIEX Futures (MTX), and the recently launched Mini Electronics Sector Futures (ZEF), have shown increasing trading momentum. The Exchange’s expanding mini futures universe further opens up opportunities for investors to trade across various underlying industries and to undertake various trading strategies with greater flexibility.